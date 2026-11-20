Iola preps for Gatorade Scrimmage
The Iola Mustangs will get in Monday’s Gatorade Scrimmage and Tuesday host jamboree before the Thanksgiving break next week.
The Iola Mustangs girls basketball squad takes the court in front of a crowd for the first time Monday at the Gatorade Jamboree. The very next day, they’ll get their first taste of real competition at the Iola High School Jamboree.
Returning their entire roster from last season, Monday’s scrimmage will be less of a debut and more of a statement of purpose for local basketball fans. After all, they’ve only had a week of practice.
“It’s a fast turnaround, and in just one week, it’s crazy,” Iola coach Emily Sigg said.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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