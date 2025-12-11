College targets ‘Generation Alpha’

Tomorrow’s generation of students took center stage at Tuesday’s Allen Community College Board of Trustees meeting.

With Allen in the midst of planning for several facilities upgrades in the near future, including construction of a new student housing complex to replace a pair of aging dormitories, trustees heard plenty of factors to consider as they map out those plans.

Ryan Bilderback, leadership studies instructor, briefed trustees on what’s been dubbed the 2030 work group, a task force assigned with bringing the college’s preferred future into reality.

The 10-member group has met twice since it was appointed by trustees in August.

The “2030” refers to the year at which today’s middle-schoolers would reach college age.

“We all know that there’s a lot of competition for community colleges … especially in southeast Kansas,” Bilderback said.

The first meeting was to “get everyone on the same page, to talk about what this charge actually means, what it means for us moving forward,” he said.

The first topic centered on facilities — both in the classroom, and with student housing options.

Students increasingly expect high-speed internet and robust wireless coverage, with “smart” building amenities and security systems.

Additionally, shared social and communal spaces are increasingly important, such as lounges, group study rooms, makerspaces and kitchens for communal use, Bilderback noted.

Another deduction: student wellness should influence design, Bilderback said. Housing designs should consider more than a simple bed and bathroom, but include spaces of well-being.

A subsequent discussion with the ACC Student Senate indicates students rank private rooms, with no roommates as a top priority, particularly having a private bathroom.

Ice machines, curiously enough, were mentioned as well, Bilderback said.

Students also favored a new dorm built close enough to campus so students can easily walk to class.

The task force will meet on a monthly basis through April to focus on other topics, Bilderback said.

TRUSTEES also heard a video presentation from Michael Garvey of BDHP Architecture on “The Coming Wave: Generation Alpha Student Life Needs.”