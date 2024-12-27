 | Fri, Dec 27, 2024
Fire destroys Colony church

Fire destroyed the Colony Community Church on Thursday evening, and the blaze reignited Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

December 27, 2024 - 2:41 PM

COLONY — A fire that destroyed Colony Community Church, 322 S. Garfield St., is under investigation as a possible crime, officials said.

The fire was discovered at around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire crews continued to battle flames that reignited Friday morning, said Mark Locke, Anderson County Director of Emergency Management and Rural Fire. 

Alex Cochrane pastors the church.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office has been asked to investigate. The cause remained unknown as of Friday’s press time.

Members of the community planned to gather Friday evening for a prayer service at the Crest school across the street, and church members were asked to meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at the new Colony Christian Church, 211 Catalpa St., for a short discussion about future plans. 

A blaze at Colony Community Church, 322 S. Garfield St., reignited Friday morning. The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Thursday and crews continued to fight back flames throughout the evening. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
