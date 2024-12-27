Fire destroys Colony church

COLONY — A fire that destroyed Colony Community Church, 322 S. Garfield St., is under investigation as a possible crime, officials said.

The fire was discovered at around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire crews continued to battle flames that reignited Friday morning, said Mark Locke, Anderson County Director of Emergency Management and Rural Fire.

Alex Cochrane pastors the church.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office has been asked to investigate. The cause remained unknown as of Friday’s press time.

Members of the community planned to gather Friday evening for a prayer service at the Crest school across the street, and church members were asked to meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at the new Colony Christian Church, 211 Catalpa St., for a short discussion about future plans.