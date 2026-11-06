Iola electric rate decision at hand
Iola City Council members will vote Monday on a proposal to phase in electric rate increases over the next two years.
Iola City Council members are expected to decide Monday the scope and schedule of a series of electric rate increases over the next two years.
The hikes are necessary, City Administrator Matt Rehder told the Council in October, in order to keep up with the higher cost of maintaining the electric infrastructure. Electric fund reserves also support other areas of the city’s annual budget, including the Recreation Department.
Rehder’s proposal for consideration Monday would phase in a 1.2-cent per kilowatt hour rate over the span of two years, with the increases taking effect at the start of 2027 and 2028.
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