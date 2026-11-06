Moran Locker expansion plan gets a boost
A federal grant will boost Bolling’s Moran Locker as it increases its processing and storage capacity.
Bolling’s Moran Locker is about to get a lot busier. The business has received a $197,338 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help expand its processing and storage capacity.
Just shy of $4 million was awarded to 10 meat processors across Kansas, part of the federal government’s $57 million Meat & Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
“Our goal with this funding is to get more local meat to customers. We’ll have a quicker pace, more capacity, and offer more products,” said Moran Locker’s Seth Bolling.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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