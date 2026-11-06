LaHarpe cleanup ahead

LaHarpe residents wishing to be included in LaHarpe PRIDE's annual Cleanup Day activities Nov. 14 must call LaHarpe City Hall next week. Meanwhile, Iola High School students will be in town Thursday for a pair of cleanup projects.
LaHarpe PRIDE’s annual cleanup is set for Saturday, Nov. 14. Register file photo
Published: November 6, 2026
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LaHarpe residents wishing to be included in LaHarpe PRIDE’s annual Cleanup Day activities Nov. 14 must call LaHarpe City Hall next week. Meanwhile, Iola High School students will be in town Thursday for a pair of cleanup projects.

LAHARPE — A group of volunteers will do their part to make LaHarpe a bit spiffier next week.

On Thursday, a group of Iola High School students will be in town for their Day of Service.

They’ll begin Thursday morning at the LaHarpe Cemetery, before heading to Main Street, where they’ll pick up litter and other debris along the thoroughfare.

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