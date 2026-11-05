Area athletes peak at the right time
This month’s Allen County Area Athlete of the Month nominations made their mark in the postseason with appearances in the playoffs and state cross country meets
With the fall sports season ending, the October male and female athlete of the month nominations hit their stride at just the right time.
Voting is through Nov. 12. Readers can vote online here or by calling the Register office at (620) 365-2111.
Cooper Scharff, Marmaton Valley senior running back
As one of only three seniors for the Marmaton Valley Wildcats, Scharff’s importance to the program cannot be overstated. Scharff rushed for more than 200 yards in all but one contest in October. In the Wildcats’ postseason opener, he scored six touchdowns and racked up an astounding 18 tackles, 13 solo and 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Gavin Busteed, Yates Center junior quarterback
The Yates Center Wildcats are in a program resurgence and junior quarterback Gavin Busteed has been key to that process, leading in rushing and passing and oftentimes in tackles and sacks. While hosting their first playoff game since 1983, the Wildcats benefited from a six-touchdown performance by Busteed, who passed for two and rushed for four while also finishing tied for third in tackles with four and 1.5 for a loss.
Keegan Hill, Iola senior
Although the season did not end the way he wanted, Keegan Hill was the leading force for the Iola cross country team.
Hill came in 42nd in 17 minutes and 43 seconds in the 5K race at the Cross Country Championship in Lawrence.
He finished sixth at the sub-state meet in a blistering 17:33 and qualified for the All-Pioneer League after taking third at the league meet in La Cygne in 18:09.
Dally Curry, Iola senior outside hitter
Dally Curry has been a leader for the Mustangs in multiple statistical categories over the past two years, but it showed the most in their recent run to the sub-state tournament.
During the regional tournament, she led the Mustangs in kills, aces and digs with 25, three and 39 respectively.
She was second in kills aces and digs when she helped the Mustangs secure third place in Pioneer League volleyball standings with a 19-17 record, their first winning season since 2024.
Jorden Allen, Crest freshman
While much of the attention surrounding the Lady Lancers this season is on her sister Lynnex — the September Allen County female athlete of the month — twin sister Jorden Allen’s accomplishments may have gone unnoticed.
Jorden Allen regularly finished just seconds behind her sister in races.
The sisters often paced each other throughout each race, helping spur each other on.
Jorden medaled at the 1A State Championship with a 16th-place finish and a time of 21:23.
She qualified for state with a seventh-place finish in 21:25 at the sub-state race in Cheney and made the All-Three Rivers League team after taking sixth in 21:47 in Cherokee.
Mariah Mathis, Iola freshman
Mathis made a splash this season, but hit her peak when she qualified for state and won her first Pioneer League title in October.
She missed the medal podium at the 3A State Championship by 1 minute and 7 seconds, finishing 51st in in 21:58.
Mathis qualified for the state meet by taking third at the Fredonia sub-state race, running the course in 20:53. Before that, she won the Pioneer League title with a 21:06 run at Prairie View High School.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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