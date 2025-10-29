 | Thu, Oct 30, 2025
LaHarpe Cleanup Saturday

The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee and other volunteers will take part in Saturday's citywide cleanup once again.

October 29, 2025 - 2:59 PM

Volunteers load a pile of brush into a waiting loader from Nelson Quarries Saturday during LaHarpe’s 2023 Cleanup Day. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Teams of volunteers will once again help LaHarpe residents clear their properties of junk and debris Saturday.

The annual Cleanup Day, hosted by LaHarpe PRIDE, will start about 8 a.m., where groups will meet at City Hall.

A group of Kansas State University students will be on hand, as will Nelson Quarries workers with a loader and dump truck to help haul away the refuse.

Those wishing to have something cleaned are asked to call City Hall at (620) 365-5956 or send an email to cityclerk@laharpeks.com.

Volunteers also are welcome to help with the work. Those interested should call (620) 365-8128 or send an email to marcia@thriveallencounty.org. Lunch will be provided for all of the helpers.

