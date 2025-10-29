LaHarpe Cleanup Saturday

LAHARPE — Teams of volunteers will once again help LaHarpe residents clear their properties of junk and debris Saturday.

The annual Cleanup Day, hosted by LaHarpe PRIDE, will start about 8 a.m., where groups will meet at City Hall.

A group of Kansas State University students will be on hand, as will Nelson Quarries workers with a loader and dump truck to help haul away the refuse.

Those wishing to have something cleaned are asked to call City Hall at (620) 365-5956 or send an email to cityclerk@laharpeks.com.

Volunteers also are welcome to help with the work. Those interested should call (620) 365-8128 or send an email to marcia@thriveallencounty.org. Lunch will be provided for all of the helpers.