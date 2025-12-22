Meeting students’ needs at ACC

Allen Community College students now have expanded access to mental health services. Teagan Kern, an outpatient therapist from Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC), began providing on-campus care this fall.

Kern serves as an outpatient therapist with SEKMHC and spends two days a week on Allen’s campus — Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — while maintaining a full caseload at the mental health center. Her presence at the college marks the first time the mental health center has provided consistent on-campus services.

Kern’s office is located inside the student center on campus.

“I already knew I wanted to work with young adults,” Kern said. “When the opportunity came up to work at the college, I was like, ‘Yay! I would love to.’”

Students who seek services can expect outpatient therapy using a cognitive behavioral and strengths-based approach. Kern explained that the process begins with an intake assessment, followed by a personalized treatment plan. “We establish a goal, and then whether it’s anxiety or depression or just transitional stressors, we work to identify what strengths that person has to reach their goals,” she said.

Confidentiality is important to Kern. “When students come in here, they can expect privacy,” she said, adding that the space is intended to be non-judgmental and supportive. Appointments can also be scheduled off campus at the mental health center for students who prefer additional privacy or have scheduling conflicts.

IN ADDITION to therapy, Kern can connect students with other support services, including psychiatric, case management, and peer support, depending on individual needs. Services are available to all Allen students, including online students, at no cost. “You just have to call and say, ‘I’m an Allen Community College student, and I would like to start services,’” she said.

Kern says one of her favorite aspects of working on campus has been interacting with students from diverse cultural backgrounds. Born in Australia and having moved to the United States at age 11, she feels a personal connection to international students adjusting to life far from home. “That has been probably my favorite — getting to meet people from all over the world,” she said.

Looking ahead, Kern hopes the partnership between Allen Community College and SEKMHC continues to grow. “I felt very accepted by the college staff coming in here,” she said. “My hope is that this continues to be open and that students feel welcome and supported.”

Kern also stressed the importance of crisis services, noting that SEKMHC offers 24/7 crisis support year-round. Students and community members can call 988 or any local SEKMHC office number to be connected with immediate assistance.

“I’m really glad to be here,” Kern said. “I think it’s a really good thing we’ve got going.”

KERN HAS been with SEKMHC since 2017. At that time, she began working just four hours a week as attendant care staff while she was a stay-at-home mom. What started as a part-time role quickly turned into a passion. “I fell in love with it,” Kern said.

Over the years, Kern has held a variety of roles within the organization, including psychosocial group coordinator at Yates Center. Later, she transitioned into the role of children’s case manager, working closely with families, parents, and adolescents. “As a children’s case manager, I really enjoyed working with the teenage population,” she said, noting that young people between 16 and 24 are often the most motivated about navigating a complex transitional period in their lives.

While building her career, Kern was also working steadily toward her education. She attended Allen Community College intermittently beginning in 2008 before returning in 2014 with renewed determination. “By then, I had lived a little bit of my life and I really wanted to get a degree,” she said.

Kern later completed her psychology degree at Fort Hays State University and, through a scholarship opportunity at SEKMHC, earned her master’s degree in two years. She graduated in May 2024 after completing a year-long clinical internship.