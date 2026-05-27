Students earn skills with work-based learning

Two students participating in the Work-Based Learning (WBL) program through Kansas Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) are gaining valuable job skills through their placements at Waters Hardware in Iola.

Frederick Burgett came to the program in February 2026 as an out-of-state online student with the goal of graduating early.

Supported by his aunt, Frederick demonstrated determination and commitment from the very beginning. Despite joining later in the school year, he remained focused on completing his coursework and successfully graduated in April 2026.

Prior to graduation, Frederick chose to enroll in the WBL program to gain real-world work experience and strengthen his employment skills.

Through his placement at Waters Hardware, he has gained hands-on experience in a variety of workplace responsibilities, including stocking shelves, dusting, cleaning counters, sweeping, zoning merchandise, and organizing inventory items. These experiences have helped him build reliability, confidence, and a stronger understanding of workplace expectations.

Frederick has already taken the next step toward his future by enrolling in a history course at Fort Scott Community College and plans to continue his college education this fall.

In the future, he hopes to complete a certificate program in computer repair or gaming technology, allowing him to pursue a career connected to his interests and talents.

AARON CUPPY is also finding success through the WBL program at Iola’s Waters Hardware.

As part of the placement process, Aaron initially worked alongside a job coach while learning his job duties and workplace expectations.

Within approximately two weeks, the job coach felt confident enough in Aaron’s progress and abilities to allow him to work independently. His rapid growth demonstrated responsibility, adaptability, and a strong work ethic.

Through his placement, Aaron has gained valuable hands-on experience and continues to prove himself as a dependable employee.

His supervisor at Waters Hardware has spoken positively about Aaron’s work performance and the progress he has made since beginning the program.

Beyond his current success, Aaron has clear goals for his future. He has a strong passion for animals and hopes to attend college to become a veterinary technician.

The work ethic and responsibility he is developing now will help prepare him for that career path.

BOTH FREDERICK and Aaron are excellent examples of perseverance, growth, and the positive impact that work-based learning opportunities can have on young adults as they prepare for employment and higher education. Through hard work, support, and community partnerships, they are building strong foundations for successful futures.