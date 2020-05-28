Menu Search Log in

Thompson to run again

Kent Thompson filed this week for another two-year term in the Kansas House of Representatives. He has served in the State Legislature since 2013.

May 28, 2020 - 10:41 AM

Rep. Kent Thompson files for re-election Friday in Topeka. Courtesy photo

Rep. Kent Thompson, rural LaHarpe, has filed for re-election to represent the 9th District in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“Our state faces challenging times ahead,” said Thompson in a press release. “As Kansas recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that we have common sense leaders who will fight for our rural communities and our Kansas values.”

Thompson lists his accomplishments as pushing for more local control, a fair and balanced tax system, transparency in government, as well as reforms to help schools, hospitals, infrastructure and the agriculture community.

