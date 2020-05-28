Thompson to run again

Rep. Kent Thompson, rural LaHarpe, has filed for re-election to represent the 9th District in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“Our state faces challenging times ahead,” said Thompson in a press release. “As Kansas recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that we have common sense leaders who will fight for our rural communities and our Kansas values.”

Thompson lists his accomplishments as pushing for more local control, a fair and balanced tax system, transparency in government, as well as reforms to help schools, hospitals, infrastructure and the agriculture community.