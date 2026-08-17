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Border czar defends shock gloves

Tom Homan, White House border czar, said ICE's planned shock gloves would be a valuable tool for officers.

By

National News

August 17, 2026 - 2:30 PM

Nelson County, Ky., jailer Justin Hall shows an electric shock glove that is used at his facility, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Bardstown, Ky. Photo by AP Photo/Dylan Lovan

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — White House border czar Tom Homan defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s plan to give officers gloves that deliver painful electric shocks, calling them a tool to help officers end confrontations without using deadly force.

“It’s another device to help someone get compliant when they are not,” Homan said Thursday in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” “You can’t just go from 0 to 100, right, and the first thing you go for is lethal force.”

Homan’s remarks were the Trump administration’s first…

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