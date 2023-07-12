 | Wed, Jul 12, 2023
Inflation pressures ease from groceries to cars

Inflation rates have dipped to their lowest point since early 2021, when skyrocketing prices followed the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent labor shortage. The news cheered investors and has prompted the Federal Reserve to rethink potential interest rate hikes.

By

National News

July 12, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, Americans have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.

Even with Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation data, the Fed is considered all but sure to raise its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — across a range of goods and services, many economists say they think the central bank could hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September, should inflation continue to cool.

