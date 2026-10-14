 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Judge extends block on Trump news ban

A judge ruled the White House cannot exclude news outlets over unfavorable coverage of the president.

By

National News

October 14, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

A federal judge has extended an order blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from banning reporters for three news outlets from the White House, broadening his support for the journalists by arguing that the restriction violates their constitutional rights to free speech as well as due process.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are likely to succeed in the extraordinary case pitting the president against the news outlets that cover him. In a victory for the journalists, Kelly expanded a previous, temporary ruling that the…

Related
September 22, 2026
September 19, 2026
March 24, 2026
November 16, 2018
Most Popular