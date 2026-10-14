Judge extends block on Trump news ban

A federal judge has extended an order blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from banning reporters for three news outlets from the White House, broadening his support for the journalists by arguing that the restriction violates their constitutional rights to free speech as well as due process.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are likely to succeed in the extraordinary case pitting the president against the news outlets that cover him. In a victory for the journalists, Kelly expanded a previous, temporary ruling that the…