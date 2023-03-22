 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session looking into whether Donald Trump illegally used campaign funds to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter.

By

National News

March 22, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is escorted by his security detail while arriving at his office early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, in Manhattan. Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.

The postponement was confirmed by four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name. The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the New York panel has been meeting in recent weeks.

When the grand jurors next meet, they may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.

Related
July 1, 2021
December 13, 2018
December 7, 2018
November 8, 2018
Most Popular