 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
New EV trucks will be able to power homes

General Motors is expanding electric vehicles that owners can use to power their homes.

The 2024 Silverado EV RST. Photo by (Chevrolet/TNS)

General Motors Co. said Tuesday it’s expanding to more models its technology that allows electric vehicle owners to use them to power their homes.

The automaker said its vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology will be available across all of its retail Ultium-based electric vehicles by model year 2026.

The first vehicles to have the technology will include the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, followed by the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq and the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ.

