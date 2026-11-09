New implant surgery offers hope for people with thumb arthritis

A new medical procedure, in which surgeons replace the damaged joint with an artificial implant at the base of an arthritis-sufferer's thumb, has offered new hope, experts say.
Roxanne Drake has been able to return to her daily chores at her Thornville, Ohio, farm following thumb joint replacement surgery. Photo by Courtesy Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center/TNS
by Roberta Burkhart – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Published: November 9, 2026
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A new medical procedure, in which surgeons replace the damaged joint with an artificial implant at the base of an arthritis-sufferer’s thumb, has offered new hope, experts say.

For Roxanne Drake, something as simple as a high-five started to feel like torture.

The 71-year-old Thornville, Ohio, resident had spent years working with her hands, tending her 10-acre farm, driving a bus and working in food service at The Ohio State University.

But gradually, pain in her hands began interfering with nearly everything she did.

Roberta Burkhart – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

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