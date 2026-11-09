New implant surgery offers hope for people with thumb arthritis
A new medical procedure, in which surgeons replace the damaged joint with an artificial implant at the base of an arthritis-sufferer's thumb, has offered new hope, experts say.
A new medical procedure, in which surgeons replace the damaged joint with an artificial implant at the base of an arthritis-sufferer’s thumb, has offered new hope, experts say.
For Roxanne Drake, something as simple as a high-five started to feel like torture.
The 71-year-old Thornville, Ohio, resident had spent years working with her hands, tending her 10-acre farm, driving a bus and working in food service at The Ohio State University.
But gradually, pain in her hands began interfering with nearly everything she did.
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Roberta Burkhart – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
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