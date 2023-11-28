 | Tue, Nov 28, 2023
Nikki Haley wins backing from Koch network

Americans for Prosperity formally endorsed Nikki Haley's presidential campaign in hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary contest.

November 28, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley places hand on heart during the national anthem ahead of the first debate of the GOP primary season on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the powerful Koch network, formally endorsed Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign on Tuesday, promising to commit its nationwide coalition of activists — and virtually unlimited funds — to helping Haley defeat former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary contest.

“AFP Action is proud to throw our full support behind Nikki Haley, who offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era, to win the Republican primary and defeat Joe Biden next November,” AFP president and CEO Emily Seidel wrote in a memo announcing the group’s decision.

“She has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation’s biggest challenges and help ensure our country’s best days are ahead. With the grassroots and data capability we bring to bear in this race, no other organization is better equipped to help her do it.”

