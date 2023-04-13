 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
Second Tennessee lawmaker reinstated

Justin Pearson, a Tennessee legislator who was kicked out of the Tennessee House following his involvement in a gun control protest, has been reinstated into office. His reinstatement came after local county commissioners unanimously voted to put him back in office.

April 13, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis speaks with supporters after being expelled from the state Legislature on April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Pearson has since been reinstated. Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images/TNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The second of two Black Democrats who were kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House followed his colleague back to work at the Capitol on Thursday, a week after their expulsion for participating in a gun control protest propelled them into the national spotlight.

State Rep. Justin Pearson, of Memphis, was sworn in Thursday outside the Statehouse. The day before, Shelby County commissioners unanimously voted to reinstate him.

“Yes indeed, happy resurrection day,” Pearson said Thursday morning as he signed paperwork for his return.

