 | Wed, Nov 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Stocks soar after Trump win

Tesla shares soared by more than 25% Wednesday after Donald Trump's election victory. Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, was one of Trump's most vocal supporters during the campaign.

By

National News

November 6, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Network television screens play on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 6, 2024, in New York City. Wall Street stocks surged in opening trading on Wall Street Wednesday after voters sent Donald Trump back to the White House and delivered him a Republican Senate. Major indices were up 1.8 percent or more in the early going as hopes about expected tax cuts and regulatory easing more than offset worries about higher tariffs. Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. stocks soared Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s sweeping election victory Tuesday.

No one saw a bigger advantage to the outcome than Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and a big Trump supporter. 

Shares of Tesla were up by more than 25 percent in early morning trading even as other green energy stocks sank under the weight of Trump’s well-known bashing of climate change policies.

Some of the biggest winners were banking firms and oil companies. Trump’s company that runs his social media platform took off, as did bitcoin, thanks to Trump’s remarks that he would make the U.S. the dominant crypto market in the world.

Trump has promised not only to extend expiring provisions in his massive tax cuts in 2017, passed during his first term, but to drive the corporate tax rate down even further.

Stock markets in Europe and some Asian countries, particularly China, were down Wednesday.

Related
November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021
January 7, 2021
January 7, 2021
Most Popular