 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Trump lawyer pleads guilty to election interference

Sidney Powell, who infamously threatened to "release the kraken" to promote Donald Trump's false allegation that he won the 2020 presidential election, pleaded guilty to charges Thursday of election interference. The lawyer had been charged with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law before pleading to the lesser charges.

By

National News

October 19, 2023 - 1:59 PM

In a handout image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, attorney Sidney Powell poses for her booking photo on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Photo by Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors.

Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.

As part of the deal, she will serve six years of probation, will be fined $6,000 and will have to write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents. She also recorded a statement for prosecutors and agreed to testify truthfully against her co-defendants at future trials.

Related
November 4, 2021
November 27, 2020
December 13, 2018
September 14, 2018
Most Popular