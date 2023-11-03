New flood maps could change rates on  insurance

Flood insurance rates could drop for some Allen County residents, with newly drawn maps removing 85 properties from the floodplain. Eight will be added.

Local residents can attend an open house from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Building in Riverside Park to learn about the new maps and the flooding risks to homes, even if not in a floodplain.

Terry Call, county zoning director, said the meeting is a good opportunity to learn about the new floodplain maps, ask questions and voice concerns. He mailed 237 letters to affected addresses with an invitation to the open house.