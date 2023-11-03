 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
New flood maps could change rates on  insurance

An open house is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Building in Riverside Park to learn about new floodplain maps from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and FEMA. Learn how and why the maps have changed, why flood insurance is important and how to get an insurance quote.

November 3, 2023 - 4:46 PM

New flood plain maps from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and FEMA show changes to flood zones in Allen County. The yellow area is the existing floodplain. Green areas show areas removed from the floodplain, while red shows new flood zones. Photo by KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Flood insurance rates could drop for some Allen County residents, with newly drawn maps removing 85 properties from the floodplain. Eight will be added.

Local residents can attend an open house from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Building in Riverside Park to learn about the new maps and the flooding risks to homes, even if not in a floodplain.

Terry Call, county zoning director, said the meeting is a good opportunity to learn about the new floodplain maps, ask questions and voice concerns. He mailed 237 letters to affected addresses with an invitation to the open house. 

