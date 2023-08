PITTSBURG — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an early Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Justin E. Krogen, 36, of Pittsburg, was killed in the shooting outside a local bar at 202 N. Locust St.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday; Krogen was declared dead at the scene. His body was taken to Kansas City for an autopsy.