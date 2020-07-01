Menu Search Log in

Republicans, sans Trump, now say wear a mask

In Republican circles — with the exception of the man who leads the party — the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on. 

July 1, 2020 - 9:50 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Republican circles — with the exception of the man who leads the party — the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on. 

As a surge of infections hammers the South and West, GOP officials are pushing back against the notion that masks are about politics, as President Donald Trump suggests, and telling Americans they can help save lives. 

Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, on Tuesday bluntly called on Trump to start wearing a mask, at least some of the time, to set a good example.

