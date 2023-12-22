RSV vaccine education needed for older Kansans

Kansas health care professionals say more education is needed regarding the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Kansas Health Institute hosted a virtual forum earlier this month to discuss the types of immunizations older adults may need and why those shots are important to get. Annette Graham, executive director of the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging, said she’s heard some confusion from older adults about what RSV is.

“Historically it’s been discussed as affecting young children,” Graham said. “They don’t understand they can be susceptible to it.”