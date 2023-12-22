 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
RSV vaccine education needed for older Kansans

Kansas medical professionals see need to educate older adults on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) due to confusion about susceptibility.

By

News

December 22, 2023 - 12:42 PM

More people need to understand the risk of the respiratory syncytial virus, which can be mitigated with a vaccine, medical professionals said during a virtual forum hosted by the Kansas Health Institute. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

Kansas health care professionals say more education is needed regarding the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Kansas Health Institute hosted a virtual forum earlier this month to discuss the types of immunizations older adults may need and why those shots are important to get. Annette Graham, executive director of the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging, said she’s heard some confusion from older adults about what RSV is.

“Historically it’s been discussed as affecting young children,” Graham said. “They don’t understand they can be susceptible to it.”

