Sale puts properties back on tax rolls

A delinquent property tax sale on Thursday morning added another $130,000 or so to the county’s budget and brought 56 properties back onto the active tax rolls.

More than 100 potential buyers attended Thursday’s sale at the courthouse. Properties were sold for as little as $100 and as much as $20,000. Most were vacant lots; some had dilapidated houses and some were located in a flood plain.

The goal of the tax sale is to either bring taxes current, or sell the property to someone who will pay property taxes.