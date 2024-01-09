 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Snow blaster

A total of 1.17 inches of rain, sleet and snow fell over Iola between Monday and Tuesday morning. The worst of the storm seemed to hit parts of the state to the north.

January 9, 2024 - 2:46 PM

City of Iola crews tackle the first significant snowfall of the season on Tuesday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

City of Iola crews tackle the first significant snowfall of the season on Tuesday morning. Allen County was not hit as hard as other parts of the region in a storm system that walloped the western and northern reaches. Evergy reported high winds knocked out power to 70,000 in the Kansas City metro, Wichita metro, Hutchinson and Ottawa. The Iola Water Plant reported a total of 1.17 inches of precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and snow between Monday and Tuesday morning.

