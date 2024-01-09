Snow blaster

City of Iola crews tackle the first significant snowfall of the season on Tuesday morning. Allen County was not hit as hard as other parts of the region in a storm system that walloped the western and northern reaches. Evergy reported high winds knocked out power to 70,000 in the Kansas City metro, Wichita metro, Hutchinson and Ottawa. The Iola Water Plant reported a total of 1.17 inches of precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and snow between Monday and Tuesday morning.