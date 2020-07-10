Menu Search Log in

State Fair up in the air

The chances of the Kansas State Fair being held this year are looking less likely after a large number of vendors backed out or expressed trepidation.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The chances of the Kansas State Fair being held this year are looking less likely after a large number of vendors backed out or expressed trepidation.

The Hutchinson News reports the fair’s board will meet Monday to reconsider its decision to hold the event in September.

“What happened is after the board made the decision, some of the vendors who previously told us they were a go for this year indicated they are seriously reconsidering it,” Kansas State Fair general manager Robin Jennison said Thursday.

