Area news (Aug. 20)

INDEPENDENCE — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department recovered a submerged pickup truck that had been sitting at the Montgomery State Fishing Lake for a prolonged period of time.

The truck was removed from the lake, which is south of Independence, on Sunday with the assistance of the Kansas Wildlife and Parks and the Wyandotte Volunteer Fire Department, the Montgomery County Chronicle reported.

A fisherman reported finding the outline of what appeared to be a truck while using a LiveScope fish finder, the newspaper reported.

Lt. Kyle Hand of the…