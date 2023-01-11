Gov. Kelly tests positive for COVID, pushes back address

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has been forced to postpone her annual State of the State address after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kelly’s office announced Tuesday that she had tested positive. The test came after an inaugural ball Sunday night, her swearing in for a second term as governor and inaugural address Monday and a news conference Tuesday morning at the Statehouse.

The State of the State address had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday during a joint session of the House and Senate in the House chamber. The speech now is scheduled for Jan. 24.