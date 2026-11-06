Curry, Desmarteau named All-League
Iola’s heavy hitters received an additional honor after being selected to the All-Pioneer League team.
Following a turnaround that took the Iola Mustangs to the sub-state tournament, several received postseason recognition from the Pioneer League.
Iola’s 1-2 punch in senior outside hitter Dally Curry and sophomore outside hitter Haidyn Desmarteau received All-Pioneer League Team honors. The duo spearheaded a resurgence from a 10-25 season to a 19-19 record after a lengthy postseason run.
Curry, one of only three varsity seniors this year, received a spot on the All-Pioneer League first team. Curry ended the year as the Mustangs’ leader in kills with 183 and was second to Desmarteau in aces with 26.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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