Kansas’ crisis hotline demand grows

TOPEKA — The third full year of Kansas’ 988 suicide and crisis hotline revealed growing demand for intervention services available at five regional call centers, resulting in a recommendation to the Kansas Legislature for a significant increase in state funding.

The hotline was implemented nationally and in Kansas in July 2022, and monthly call volume went from a high of 2,287 in 2023 to 3,231 in 2024 and 3,796 in 2025.

In 2025, the latest annual report shows, monthly volume in terms of people reaching out for help ranged from a low of 2,487 in February to the high of 3,796 in October.

THE ANNUAL report mandated by the Legislature, which was developed by the state’s 988 Coordinating Council, indicated the in-state answer rate of hotline calls remained above the 90% goal during five months of 2025. The low in 2025 was 83.7% in February, but the rate didn’t fall below 89.1% after March.

“The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a critical resource for Kansans in moments of distress,” said Andrew Brown, deputy secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. “Whether someone is facing a mental health crisis, struggling with substance use or simply needs someone to talk to, 988 provides immediate, confidential support anytime, anywhere in Kansas.”

In the report to the Legislature, the state council recommended the budget cap for the 988 fund should be raised to $13 million from the current maximum of $10 million.

The council urged state lawmakers to identify alternative revenue sources, including the possibility of earmarking a percentage of state lottery or sports gambling revenue to the fund. The council raised potential of the Legislature adopting a dedicated telecommunications fee to provide stable funding for the Kansas network. Thirteen states and territories fund their programs with a telecommunications fee.

IN ADDITION, the council proposed the Legislature extend life of the state advisory panel beyond June 30, 2026.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Kansas offers around-the-clock access to trained crisis counselors who work to help people experiencing distress, including thoughts of suicide, mental health complexities or substance use abuse.

The call centers in Kansas have been operated by HeadQuarters Kansas in Lawrence, Johnson County Mental Health Center, Wyandot Behavioral Health Network, COMCARE of Sedgwick County and HealthSource Integrated Solutions in Topeka.

The centers all reported challenges recruiting and retaining qualified staff, especially for 12-hour clinical shifts.

The annual report, produced with aid from the nonprofit Kansas Health Institute, said the council focused during the year on strengthening coordination across Kansas’ crisis response system and evaluating the broadening of 988 call volume and public awareness of the system.