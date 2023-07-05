Kansas ends fiscal year with $10.1 billion in tax revenue based on surge of $400 million

TOPEKA — Collection of income and sales taxes by the state of Kansas in the just-completed fiscal year reached $10.16 billion to surpass the previous year’s revenue deposits by more than $400 million, officials said Wednesday.

Totals reported by the Kansas Department of Revenue represented receipts by the state during the 12-month period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The state took in during the fiscal year $402 million more in tax revenue than in the prior fiscal year. Kansas pocketed $6.06 billion in income taxes for an increase of $364 million or 6.4% from the prior fiscal year. The state sales tax total for the fiscal year was $3.57 billion for a surge of $45 million or 1.3%.