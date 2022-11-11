 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
State BOE urges schools to ditch American Indian mascots

The Kansas State Board of Education is recommending schools remove American Indian-themed mascots, saying American Indian students deserve to feel comfortable in school.

November 11, 2022 - 10:28 AM

Kansas Board of Education members debate recommending the removal of offensive Kansas mascots. KAN Photo by Rachel Mipro / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Education recommended the removal of American Indian-themed mascots and branding from Kansas school districts, saying American Indian students deserve to feel comfortable in schools across the state.

The mascot debate has been ongoing, with the Advisory Council for Indigenous Education recommending in October that the BOE and the Kansas Board of Regents make a priority of persuading local school officials to abandon culturally offensive branding. The council said this transition should be completed in three to five years. 

Across the state, potentially offensive mascots include the Braves, Red Raiders, Warriors, Thunderbirds, Indians and Redskins.

