Sternberg Museum may stay open into 2027

Fort Hays State University officials say the Sternberg Museum of Natural History could stay open into next year.

University President Tisa Mason told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that new partnerships and donations from the community could keep the museum open past December.

Last week, Mason announced that the university planned to close the Sternberg on Dec. 18, citing cuts in state funding.

“When we announced the closure, many community partners indicated a willingness to help,” Mason said Tuesday. “And we’re very grateful and optimistic about…