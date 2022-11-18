‘Tripledemic’ demands take toll on KC hospital staff

Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule.

Watts, the chief emergency management officer for Children’s Mercy Hospital, came directly from assisting in the emergency room. There, Children’s Mercy Hospital staff are working around the clock to help a growing waiting list of children suffering from several respiratory illnesses spiking around the country.

As of Thursday, Children’s Mercy had 15 children on its waiting list — forcing an already understaffed group to pick up extra shifts to accommodate all those sick with the flu, RSV and COVID-19.