Teacher says staff needs more protection

Kansas doesn't require schools to report or track teacher injuries. And although most schools prepare students and staff for intruders with active-shooter drills, they don't train teachers on how to deal with more common violence on campus.

April 9, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Dave Clark, shown here with members of the West High School baseball team in 2021, recently lost his position as West High’s athletic director after being on an extended medical leave for a concussion. He was injured while trying to break up a large fight involving several students and a school security officer. Courtesy photo

WICHITA, Kansas — Just a few days after this school year started, Dave Clark, then athletic director at Wichita West High School, was standing in a hallway when a fight broke out.

A school security officer had restrained a student, but the brawl continued. When another student jumped on the officer’s back and began punching him, Clark ran in to help.

“I got between the police officer and the mob,” Clark said. “That’s the last thing I remember, because I was knocked unconscious.”

