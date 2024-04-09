Teacher says staff needs more protection

WICHITA, Kansas — Just a few days after this school year started, Dave Clark, then athletic director at Wichita West High School, was standing in a hallway when a fight broke out.

A school security officer had restrained a student, but the brawl continued. When another student jumped on the officer’s back and began punching him, Clark ran in to help.

“I got between the police officer and the mob,” Clark said. “That’s the last thing I remember, because I was knocked unconscious.”