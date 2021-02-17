Menu Search Log in

Townhouse catches fire

Fire doused quickly by sprinkler system at Townhouse West Apartment Complex. At least four units sustained damage, mostly water damage in three units directly under the fire.

By

News

February 17, 2021 - 10:15 AM

At least four units of the Townhouse West Apartment Complex in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue in Iola sustained damage after a fire started on the third floor Tuesday evening.

Iola Fire Chief Chase Waggoner said the fire was doused quickly because of the complex’s sprinkler system.

“The sprinkler system did an amazing job,” Waggoner said. “Unfortunately, the room itself had moderate fire damage but heavy water damage.”

Related
February 2, 2021
January 4, 2021
August 1, 2018
January 22, 2010
Trending