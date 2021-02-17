Townhouse catches fire

At least four units of the Townhouse West Apartment Complex in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue in Iola sustained damage after a fire started on the third floor Tuesday evening.

Iola Fire Chief Chase Waggoner said the fire was doused quickly because of the complex’s sprinkler system.

“The sprinkler system did an amazing job,” Waggoner said. “Unfortunately, the room itself had moderate fire damage but heavy water damage.”