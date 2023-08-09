 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Dam in Norway partially bursts

Days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding in Norway's mountains and forced communities to evacuate. A power plant is under water and out of operation.

August 9, 2023 - 1:48 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A dam in southern Norway partially burst Wednesday following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous region and forced downstream communities to evacuate, officials said.

Authorities initially considered blowing up part of the dam at the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant to prevent communities from being inundated. But the idea was scrapped after water later broke through the structure, police spokesman Fredrik Thomson told reporters.

“We hope that we will get a gradual leveling of the water and that we will get an even leveling.”

