Hong Kong cracks down under new national security law

Hong Kong authorities have begun arresting protesters under a new national security law imposed by China's central government. The moves have raised concerns about the semi-autonomous territory's future.

By

World News

July 1, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Attendees from various state forces stand next to a banner supporting the new national security law during a flag-raising ceremony to mark China's National Day celebrations in Hong Kong early this morning Photo by Anthony Wallace / Getty Images / TNS

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police made their first arrests today under a new national security law imposed a day earlier by China’s central government, as thousands of people defied tear gas and pepper pellets to protest against it.

Police said nine people were arrested under the law, including a man with a Hong Kong independence flag and a woman holding a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong’s independence. Others were detained for possessing items advocating independence. Further details were not immediately available.

Hong Kong police said on Facebook that they arrested more than 300 people on various charges, including unlawful assembly, possession of weapons and violating the national security law.

