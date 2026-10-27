Israelis vote in pivotal election centered on Netanyahu’s leadership, Oct. 7 and its aftermath
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a strong challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot as Israelis head to the polls Tuesday. A close election could mean weeks of negotiations before a new governing coalition is formed.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in a pivotal election Tuesday as their country wrestles with unresolved wars, lingering grief and anger over Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, and deep divisions over its longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, who voted just after midday, faces an array of parties seeking to drive him from power. Opinion polls have suggested a tight race with his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.
More than 74% of eligible voters had cast ballots by 8 p.m., the highest turnout at that time in decades, and 8 percentage points higher than in the last elections in 2022, according to the Central Elections Committee. Exit polls late Tuesday will indicate how Israelis voted, with official results tallied in the coming days.
The Associated Press
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