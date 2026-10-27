Iolan seeks to salvage damaged home

Iolan Kim Folk hopes to salvage one of Iola's oldest homes, which was nearly destroyed in a May fire. Folk is applying for a federal grant that would go toward saving the home built by the Northrup family in 1902.
Susan Galemore, left, and Kim Folk discuss Folk’s plans to repair one of Iola’s oldest homes at 302 East St., after the structure was nearly destroyed by a fire in May. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
by Richard Luken
Published: October 27, 2026
|

Iolan Kim Folk hopes to salvage one of Iola’s oldest homes, which was nearly destroyed in a May fire. Folk is applying for a federal grant that would go toward saving the home built by the Northrup family in 1902.

Kim Folk, who owns one of Iola’s oldest homes at 302 East St., is applying for $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help restore the house that was nearly destroyed by a fire in May.

The home, which dates back to 1902, had eight apartments at the time.

Folk appeared with Susan Galemore of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission to speak with Iola City Council members Monday about the plans.

Richard Luken

Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. College to streamline administrative roles

  2. Group aims to bring ball field back to life

  3. Trump prepares for Iran escalation after US, Israeli Polls

  4. City poised to raise electric rates

  5. Residents press for answers on sales tax vote

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel