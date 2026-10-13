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Pope undergoes surgery

Surgeons removed a lung nodule from Pope Leo XIV surgery, with oncologists saying his long-term prognosis is "excellent," even if the nodule turns out to be cancerous.

By

World News

October 13, 2026 - 3:16 PM

Pope Leo XIV gestures as he delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on June 3, 2026. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a lung nodule and the Vatican said the operation was completed “successfully, on schedule and as planned.”

The 71-year-old Leo returned to his room after the surgery at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from the Vatican spokesman.

Leo had walked into Rome’s Gemelli hospital through the main entrance earlier in the day and waved to dozens of well-wishers who had gathered to greet him. The Vatican said the surgery would be performed by a team led by Gemelli’s chief thoracic surgeon,…

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