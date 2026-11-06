Zelenskyy pushes western allies for post-war guarantees
As three-way peace talks are slated to resume next week in an attempt to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing western allies for post-war guarantees.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his government is seeking specific guarantees from Western allies on how post-war security support would function when the nearly five-year war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of his nation finally ends.
Zelenskyy’s comments in an interview aired late Thursday followed two days of discussions among allies in Brussels that focused on postwar security and reconstruction. They also came before planned three-way talks next week in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine, Russia and the United States, the first trilateral peace discussions since February.
While talks on the contours of peace continue, the grim reality of war remained front and center Friday in Ukraine, with more Russian drone attacks and a rising death toll from Moscow’s guided bomb strike Monday on a former school operating as a humanitarian aid distribution center.
The Associated Press
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