Ann Kepley

Jan 6. 1933 — Nov. 3, 2026
Published: November 5, 2026
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Jan 6. 1933 — Nov. 3, 2026

Annie Mabel Kepley, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, was born Jan. 6, 1933, in western Kansas.

She married Floyd Jesse Bower on Jan. 6, 1957, in Humboldt. He died Oct. 22, 1974. She married Ralph Kepley on May 4, 1979. He died on Sept. 19, 1984.

Ann is survived by her children, Annette J. Williamson and Floyd E. Bower.

A visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church, Humboldt, followed by a funeral service at 11 o’clock. Burial will be in the Fort Scott National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Humboldt, left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

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