May 23, 1951 — Nov. 1, 2026
Garland R. “Ray” Hall, 75, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at his home in Yates Center, Kan. He was born May 23, 1951, in Killeen, Texas, the oldest child of GV Hall and Betty J. (Morgan) Hall Bowen Crider.
Ray graduated high school and joined the United States Navy. He proudly served for over 22 years and retired as an airman AK1.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Robin Boyer Wireless Internet for 20 years. Ray enjoyed tinkering with CB radios and riding his motorcycle.
On Aug. 25, 1973, he married Donna J. Wade in Las Vegas. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; son, Roger Hall and wife Andrea of Olathe; daughter, Donna Davis and significant other, Adam Taylor of Yates Center; grandchildren, Dillon Hall and wife Kristina, Cassey Miller and husband Kade, Nickolas Davis, Garrisson Hall, Karima Hall, Ethan Stein, Elliott Stein; great- grandchildren, Rhea Dawn, Marley Davis, Klair Miller, Madison Hall, Remington Hall, Ruger Hall; and siblings, Jerry “Poncho” Bowen of Texas, Janet Boggess and husband Michael of Utah, Morgan Bowen and wife Tammy, Jackie Wilkinson and husband Greg, Velma Deann “DeeDee” Bowen, Roger “Skip” Crider Jr. and wife Stephanie, all of Texas; and step-father, Roger Crider Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Shawn Hall.
A celebration of life will begin with a family visitation at 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Campbell Funeral Home, Yates Center.
Military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard will take place at 1 p.m. to end the celebration of life gathering.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
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