Annabelle Brant-Heinlein

God wrapped his arms around our beautiful mother, Annabell V. Brant-Heinlein, and carried her to heaven on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. She left in peace from her home in Edwardsville, surrounded by family. She was 98 years old.
Ann was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Kansas City, Mo., to Stanley and Florence (Bucher) Britton. She was devoted to raising her eight children and loving each of her 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Thomas Brant; second husband Elvin Heinlein; brother Arthur Britton; son Stanley Brant and son-in-law Joseph Patti.
She is survived by seven children, Flo Hackman (Robert) of Belleville, Ill., Patricia Patti of Westwood, Paula Buchanan (Dale) of North Richland Hills, Texas, Thomas Brant (Sharon) of Mahomet, Ill., Carol Salazar (John) of Elloree, S.C., Kathryn Eidson (Ken) of Orange, Calif., Fred Brant (Jackie) of Edwardsville, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to your favorite charity. In respecting Ann’s wishes there will be no formal funeral services.
