Drennan Tolle

May 3, 1943 - Nov. 30, 2025

Obituaries

December 3, 2025 - 2:15 PM

Drennan L. Tolle, 82, died Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at Moran Manor, Moran. Drennan was born May 3, 1943, in Nevada, Mo., to Drennan Tolle Sr. and Irene Colvin Tolle.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Tolle; four children, Gery Johnson, Deanna Russell, Amanda Carver (Mark) and Timothy Tolle; and a stepson, John Kuebler (Dani).

A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service,  Iola. A funeral service will follow at 11.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Mo.

Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with the funeral home.

