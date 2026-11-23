Jan 10, 1943 — Nov 19, 2026
Duane C. McGraw, 83, of Iola, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at The Venue.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Christian Church in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
A full obituary will be forthcoming.
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