Menu Search Log in

Americans losing confidence in democracy

People are giving up on traditional, political actions like voting, town hall meetings, and volunteering.  They see a government on autopilot, with little regard to what voters or even politicians want.

By

Opinion

June 5, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Hundreds gather for a peaceful rally and protest in Mountain Brook, Ala., a suburb of Birmingham, on Thursday. The young woman’s sign reads: “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.” Photo by DENNIS PILLION/USA

What do COVID deniers and protesters of police brutality have in common?

The first group tends to be older, whiter, and more conservative. The more militant ones confront those wearing masks in public, but most simply choose not to wear masks themselves, despite the clear evidence that these slow the pandemic’s growth. They also crowd together in public spaces — in some cases a deliberate snub to public-health authorities. What preventative steps they do take appear completely ineffective, like stocking up on guns and ammunition.

The second group has also been crowding together in public spaces lately, though many wear masks. Memorials honoring police brutality victim George Floyd have turned into raucous, nationwide protests that sometimes spill over into rioting. These have raged for days in Kansas City. Smaller actions are occurring in other area communities, including Lawrence and Topeka. President Trump and others respond with a call for “law and order,” inviting comparisons to President Nixon’s election in 1968.

Related
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 29, 2020
Trending